UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, UK Chief Science Advisors Discuss COVID-19 Research Cooperation - Joint Statement

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 12:50 AM

US, UK Chief Science Advisors Discuss COVID-19 Research Cooperation - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Senior science advisors form the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland met virtually on Monday to discuss research cooperation on the novel coronavirus as well as other matters, according to a joint statement.

"Science Foundation Ireland, UK Research and Innovation and the US National Science Foundation look forward to leveraging the research strengths of each country to enhance capabilities needed to transform infectious disease outbreak prediction and prevention," the statement said.

All participants reiterated their commitment to strengthen the already strong partnership to prevent future outbreaks, provide rapid detection, analysis, modeling and countermeasures, the statement also said.

"The meetings follow conversations among chief scientific advisors earlier this year and represent the continued commitment of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the United States to strengthening international cooperation to address the world's most pressing research and development (R&D) challenges," the statement added.

Related Topics

World Ireland United Kingdom United States Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Should Be Settled on ..

25 minutes ago

Shehbaz used spouse's bank account as Benami: Barr ..

27 minutes ago

Employed persons in UAE account for 97.8 pct of wo ..

1 hour ago

Armenian Defense Ministry Says Repeled Baku's 'Off ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Declares Support for Azerbaijan in Nagorn ..

1 hour ago

Death toll rises in Karabakh clash despite calls f ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.