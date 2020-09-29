US, UK Chief Science Advisors Discuss COVID-19 Research Cooperation - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Senior science advisors form the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland met virtually on Monday to discuss research cooperation on the novel coronavirus as well as other matters, according to a joint statement.

"Science Foundation Ireland, UK Research and Innovation and the US National Science Foundation look forward to leveraging the research strengths of each country to enhance capabilities needed to transform infectious disease outbreak prediction and prevention," the statement said.

All participants reiterated their commitment to strengthen the already strong partnership to prevent future outbreaks, provide rapid detection, analysis, modeling and countermeasures, the statement also said.

"The meetings follow conversations among chief scientific advisors earlier this year and represent the continued commitment of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the United States to strengthening international cooperation to address the world's most pressing research and development (R&D) challenges," the statement added.