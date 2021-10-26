UrduPoint.com

US, UK Condemn Military Coup In Sudan, Vow To Back Democratic Civilian Government

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 04:00 AM

US, UK Condemn Military Coup in Sudan, Vow to Back Democratic Civilian Government

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The United States, United Kingdom and Norway issued a joint statement condemning the military takeover of the Sudanese government and promised to support a democratically-elected civilian government.

"The Troika will continue to support those working for a democratic Sudan with a fully legitimate civilian government," the statement said on Monday. "We reject this attempt to derail the transition toward democratic elections and call for the immediate restoration of the civilian-led government on the basis of the Constitutional Declaration and other foundational documents of the transition."

