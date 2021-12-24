UrduPoint.com

US, UK, Core EU Nations Call For Clarity On Postponed Libya Polls

The United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy urged the Libyan electoral body on Friday to set a new date for the long-awaited polls that would finalize power transfer in the country

"We call on the relevant Libyan authorities to respect the aspirations of the Libyan people for prompt elections by swiftly determining a final date for the polling and issuing the final list of presidential candidates without delay," the joint communique read.

The High National Elections Commission said on Wednesday it could not hold the general elections on December 24, citing inadequacies in electoral legislation and challenges related to candidates' eligibility.

The Western governments said that candidates holding executive positions in public institutions should continue vacating them until the announcement of the electoral results to avoid conflicts of interests and warned forces inside and outside of Libya against undermining the power transition.

The elections are crucial for the North African nation's staggering peace process that began with the signing of a ceasefire deal between the rival Libyan administrations in October 2020. A UN-picked transitional government was to lead the country into elections and its mandate remains limited.

