US, UK Crossing Red Lines By Forcing Countries to Stop Cooperating With Russia - Lavrov

The United States and the United Kingdom cross all red lines by threatening other countries and forcing them to stop cooperating with Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

PRETORIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) The United States and the United Kingdom cross all red lines by threatening other countries and forcing them to stop cooperating with Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"The pressure that the US brings on African countries, it is not only exerted on them, but also on Asian, Latin American countries, constantly publicly declaring that those who cooperate with Russia will regret, threatening the major states, which represent the great millennial civilizations ... By threatening and exerting pressure, the US and the British too, are crossing all red lines," Lavrov said following a meeting with his South African counterpart, Naledi Pandor.

The Russian foreign minister is paying an official visit to South Africa and expected to hold talks with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Last week, Lavrov criticized the US bill directed against African countries that support Russian activities on the continent, saying that this legislation reflected Washington's "colonial mentality in a new dimension."

The draft legislation was introduced in Congress in April by Rep. Gregory Meeks. It passed the House in May and is awaiting the Senate's vote. If enacted, the bill will direct the Secretary of State to come up with a strategy for countering Russian influence in Africa and holding African governments accountable for aiding Russia's "proxies" through sanctions and other restrictions.