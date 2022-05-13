UrduPoint.com

US, UK Enter 'Landmark' Commercial Spaceflight Partnership

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2022 | 04:12 PM

US, UK Enter 'Landmark' Commercial Spaceflight Partnership

The United Kingdom and the United States have signed a commercial spaceflight agreement to reduce duplication for licensing and other regulatory red tape that will make launches cheaper and quicker for both sides, the UK transport department said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) The United Kingdom and the United States have signed a commercial spaceflight agreement to reduce duplication for licensing and other regulatory red tape that will make launches cheaper and quicker for both sides, the UK transport department said on Friday.

The partnership was signed on Wednesday by UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington.

"The partnership will help launch cheaper, quicker and more streamlined spaceflight operations through close collaboration between the 2 countries on licensing of commercial space launches," the UK transport department� said.

UK and US commercial spaceflight operators will have easier access to either country's spaceports under the deal.

With the popularity of commercial space tourism on the rise, the two countries are also determined to keep launches safe, according to the statement.

The UK expects the new partnership to reduce its reliance on other countries to put British satellites into orbit and "(send) a clear signal to countries across the globe that the UK aims to be a European hub of space activity."

In March, Russian state space agency Roscosmos refused to continue launching OneWeb satellites as the British company could not guarantee that they would not be used for military purposes. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson then traveled to India in April and OneWeb contracted launches with the Indian space agency's commercial arm.

The UK also plans to launch a satellite from its soil for the first time later this year.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Russia Washington Company United Kingdom United States Hub March April From Agreement Allied Rental Modarba Satellites

Recent Stories

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan p ..

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan passes away

17 minutes ago
 Anti-peace elements will be eliminated in cooperat ..

Anti-peace elements will be eliminated in cooperation with provincial govts: PM

27 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 receives 7000 fake calls out of 7202 i ..

Rescue 1122 receives 7000 fake calls out of 7202 in April in Upper Chitral

5 minutes ago
 Russian Investigators Unveil Ponzi Scheme Disguise ..

Russian Investigators Unveil Ponzi Scheme Disguised as Investment Firm - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Austrian glaciers likely to disappear by end of ce ..

Austrian glaciers likely to disappear by end of century with climate change: WMO ..

5 minutes ago
 Namibia's COVID-19 surge due to Omicron sublineage ..

Namibia's COVID-19 surge due to Omicron sublineage variants: minister

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.