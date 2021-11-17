US, UK Escalated Russia Fears to Stop Nord Stream 2 - Ukrainian Opposition Lawmaker

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Vadim Rabinovich, a Ukrainian parliament member from the "Opposition Platform - For Life" Faction, said on Wednesday that the United Kingdom and the United States are escalating the situation around Russia as a means to stop Nord Stream 2.

"In order to stop it (Nord Steam 2), the topic of migrants, the topic of war are being slabbered. The statement of the United States on imposition of sanctions and on stopping it (Nord Stream 2) has already followed today. That is because they need a monopoly on energy resources supply here," Rabinovich said Wednesday in an appearance on the Ukraine 24 broadcaster.

On October 30 and November 10, the Washington Post published information that US and European officials were concerned with continued buildup of Russian troops alongside its border with Ukraine. On November 2, Politico revealed satellite images purportedly showing Russian military buildup near the Ukrainian and Belorussian borders. Earlier that week, British media reported that the UK was ready to send 600 troops to the territory of Ukraine to oppose any Russian aggression.

"Let's assume that hostilities will take place on the border. Will 600 British marines save us in case of hostilities? Will Russia start a war with Ukraine? ... Russia doesn't need it... There is no war and there won't be one, it is not beneficial to anybody. But the escalation of the situation is. The English do it to prevent the launch of Nord Stream, the Americans do it because they need to supply energy, because they have British interests, American interests, Polish interests, but where are our interests?" Rabinovich said.

Rabinovich added that the statement on the threat of military conflict with Russia is beneficial for Ukraine as well, leaving the opportunity to create panic and draw citizens' attention away from domestic issues.

On Tuesday, a German energy regulator suspended the certification of the Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.