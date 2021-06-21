UrduPoint.com
US, UK, EU, Canada Urge Belarus To Cooperate With International Probe Of Ryanair Incident

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 08:14 PM

US, UK, EU, Canada Urge Belarus to Cooperate With International Probe of Ryanair Incident

The United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union issued a joint statement on Monday urging Belarus to fully cooperate with international investigations into the the forced landing of the Ryanair commercial airplane in Minsk on May 23 and the arrest of an opposition figure Roman Protasevich

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union issued a joint statement on Monday urging Belarus to fully cooperate with international investigations into the the forced landing of the Ryanair commercial airplane in Minsk on May 23 and the arrest of an opposition figure Roman Protasevich.

"We are further united in our call for the [President Alexander] Lukashenka regime to cooperate fully with international investigations into the events of May 23rd," they said.

In late May, a Ryanair airplane flying from Athens to Vilnius landed in Minsk over a bomb threat flagged by the Belarusian authorities that turned out to be false. The authorities detained passenger Roman Protasevich, whose Telegram channel Nexta is said to have played a crucial part during last year's post-election unrest and has been designated as being extremist.

