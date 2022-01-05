UrduPoint.com

US, UK, EU, Norway React To Hamdok's Resignation In Sudan, Call For Dialogue - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2022 | 01:40 AM

US, UK, EU, Norway React to Hamdok's Resignation in Sudan, Call for Dialogue - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The Troika (the United States, the United Kingdom and Norway) and the European Union took note of the resignation of Sudanese Prime Minster Abdallah Hamdok and called for an immediate dialogue to prevent the country from plunging into conflict, the US Department of State said in a statement on Tuesday.

"(Abdallah Hamdok's) resignation as Sudanese Prime Minister, two months after the military's unconstitutional seizure of power, reinforces the urgent need for all Sudanese leaders to recommit to the country's democratic transition and deliver on the Sudanese people's demands for freedom, peace, and justice," the statement said. "Unilateral action to appoint a new Prime Minister and Cabinet would undermine those institutions' credibility and risks plunging the nation into conflict. To avoid this, we strongly urge stakeholders to commit to an immediate, Sudanese-led and internationally facilitated dialogue to address these and other transitional issues.

"

The statement said the dialogue should be fully inclusive, and the EU and the Troika will not support a Prime Minister or government appointed without the involvement of a broad range of civilian stakeholders.

"In the absence of progress, we would look to accelerate efforts to hold those actors impeding the democratic process accountable," it stated.

The statement also said the security services and other armed groups should refrain from violence against peaceful protestors and civilians across Sudan.

"The killing of scores of Sudanese, sexual violence and the injuries of hundreds more... is unacceptable. We reiterate the need for independent investigations into these deaths and associated violence, and call for the perpetrators to be held accountable," it said.

Hamdok was reinstated on November 21 after signing a pact with Burhan that seeks to install a civilian cabinet that will be subject to military oversight. Protesters demand transition to a fully civilian rule.

