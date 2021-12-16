US, UK, France, Japan Ask UNSC to Hold Open Session on Human Rights in N. Korea - US Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The United States, Estonia, France, Ireland, Japan, Norway and the United Kingdom requested the UN Security Council to hold an open meeting on the alleged violations of human rights by North Korea, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Security Council held a closed session on the situation of human rights in North Korea.

"While we are glad the Security Council discussed this important topic today, we believe it is worthy of a briefing in an open session," Thomas-Greenfield said. "Estonia, France, Ireland, Japan, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States urge all Security Council members to support an open briefing, where we can discuss this dire human rights situation and its implications for peace and security, and focus on the actions the Security Council should take to help the countless individuals impacted by the regime.

"

The US diplomat said North Korea's "egregious" human rights violations destabilize international peace and security and must be prioritized within the Council.

Thomas-Greenfield stated Pyongyang holds more than 100,000 people in political prisons, where they suffer abuses, such as torture, summary executions, starvation and sexual violence.

She noted that these abuses had been exacerbated by the government's implementation of measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including allegedly ordering troops to shoot on sight anyone attempting to cross its border in violation of the country's pandemic closure.

Thomas-Greenfield further called on North Korea to immediately address the return of Japanese citizens abducted by Pyongyang.