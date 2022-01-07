UrduPoint.com

US, UK, France Request UN Security Council Meeting On Latest Launch By N. Korea - Source

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 03:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The United States, France, Ireland, Albania and the United Kingdom requested the UN Security Council to gather on Monday to discuss the most recent ballistic missile launch by North Korea, a source at the UN Security Council told Sputnik.

"The United Kingdom, United States, Ireland, Albania and France requested UN Security Council consultations for Monday," the source said on Thursday.

A day earlier, the Japanese Coast Guard and the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said they had observed an unknown projectile, presumed to be a ballistic missile fired by North Korea, heading in the direction of the Sea of Japan.

More Stories From World

