US, UK, France Requested UN Security Council Meeting On Syria - Source

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 08:30 AM

US, UK, France Requested UN Security Council Meeting on Syria - Source

UN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The United States, France and the UK requested a discussion of the situation in northwestern Syria in the UN Security Council, a source in the Council told Sputnik.

"The United States, France and the United Kingdom have requested a briefing of the UN Security Council on the situation in northwestern Syria with the participation of the UN secretary general's Special Envoy on Syria Geir Pedersen and representatives of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs," the source said.

According to preliminary information, the meeting may take place on Thursday, he said.

