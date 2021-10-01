US, UK, France to Raise N. Korea Missile Launches at UNSC Friday - French Envoy

France, the United Kingdom and the United States are concerned about North Korea's latest missile test launches and will address the issue at the UN Security Council later on Friday, French Ambassador to the United Nations Nicolas de Riviere said

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) France, the United Kingdom and the United States are concerned about North Korea's latest missile test launches and will address the issue at the UN Security Council later on Friday, French Ambassador to the United Nations Nicolas de Riviere said.

"You can see... the request of France, the United Kingdom and the United States," de Riviere said during a press briefing referring to the countries' request to hold a closed meeting at the UN Security Council.

"Of course we are very concerned with the situation there. The DPRK (North Korea) continues to proliferate and violate UN Security Council resolutions, which is a grave concern."

De Riviere also said North Korea's test launches of hypersonic and other missiles are a major threat to international peace and security.

"The DPRK (North Korea) is explaining that this hypersonic test is a success and if this is the case, it's another escalation step," he said.