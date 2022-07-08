UrduPoint.com

US, UK, France Veto Russian UNSC Resolution To Extend Cross-border Aid Mechanism For Syria

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2022

US, UK, France Veto Russian UNSC Resolution to Extend Cross-border Aid Mechanism for Syria

The United States, the United Kingdom, and France on Friday vetoed a Russian UN Security Council resolution to extend the mechanism that allows cross-border aid deliveries into northwest Syria through Turkey

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The United States, the United Kingdom, and France on Friday vetoed a Russian UN Security Council resolution to extend the mechanism that allows cross-border aid deliveries into northwest Syria through Turkey.

"You always say that you want the situation to improve. But in fact, it's shown that all of this was cunning, and it was false. Today that's what's been demonstrated about the situation with the cross-border mechanism," Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said after the vote on the Russian resolution.

The resolution would have extended the mechanism for six months, but the US, UK and France opposed the extension, saying it would not allow enough time to plan operations.

"A renewal for only six months would not be enough. It would not allow for sufficient planning of operations. These need predictability and stability. A six-month renewal would be all the more problematic given the fact that it would plunge Syrians into uncertainty in the midst of winter," the French Ambassador to the UN Nicolas de Rivière said after the vote.

