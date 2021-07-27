(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The ambassadors to the United Nations from the United States, France, United Kingdom and other European countries will meet on Tuesday with Former Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in New York, a diplomatic source at the UN Security Council told RIA Novosti on Monday.

"The permanent representatives of UK, US, France as well as ambassadors of other European countries to the United Nations will hold a meeting with Madame Tikhanovskaya on Tuesday," the source said.

On Monday, Tikhanovskaya is expected to hold another meeting with the permanent representatives of the Baltic states, Poland, Norway and Romania, another source told RIA Novosti.

Tikhanovskaya started her visit to the United States on July 18 and met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Under Secretary Victoria Nuland, State Department Counselor Derek Chollet and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Belarus has experienced political crisis after incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secured his sixth term in office in the August 2020 election. The opposition has not recognized the results, claiming Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. The dispute resulted in protests across the country that fizzled out by February.