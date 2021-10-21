US, UK, French, German Diplomats to Discuss Iran Nuclear Program in Paris Friday - Reports

US Special Representative for Iran Rob Malley will meet with diplomats from the United Kingdom, France and Germany on Friday to discuss Iran's nuclear program, Axios reported on Wednesday citing sources familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) US Special Representative for Iran Rob Malley will meet with diplomats from the United Kingdom, France and Germany on Friday to discuss Iran's nuclear program, Axios reported on Wednesday citing sources familiar with the matter.

The meeting will focus on the lack of progress made to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the report said.