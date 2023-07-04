US, UK Have Lowest Confidence in Leadership Among G7 Countries - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The residents of the United States and the United Kingdom have reported the lowest confidence in their governments' leadership among Group of Seven (G7) countries in 2022, a Gallup poll revealed.

Only 31% of respondents expressed confidence in the US government and 33% in the UK government, the poll, released Monday, said.

Germany and Canada scored the highest government confidence ratings, with 61% and 51% confidence, respectively, the poll said.

Confidence in the US and UK governments has dropped since 2006, while the rest of the G7's scores have risen in the same time period, the poll said.

The US government fell from 56% confidence reported in 2006 and the UK government from 49% confidence, while by contrast, the confidence in the German government rose from 32% and in the Canadian government from 44% since then, the poll added.

The G7 comprises the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, France, Italy and Japan.