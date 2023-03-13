UrduPoint.com

US, UK Have Special Forces To Carry Out Sabotage Acts Like Those At Nord Stream - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The United States and the United Kingdom have special operations forces that can carry out acts of sabotage like the ones that occurred at the Nord Stream pipelines, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Monday.

"It is no secret that special purpose units with appropriate equipment and training are designed to carry out such acts... The US and UK definitely have them (special operations units). Other NATO countries also use combat swimmers to carry out sabotage tasks, but only with the approval and support of the country that dictates the main agenda in the North Atlantic Alliance," Patrushev told Russian newspaper Argumenty i Fakty.

Moscow insists that Russia and other concerned countries be involved in an objective investigation of the attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, the official added.

"Moscow insists on conducting an objective investigation with the participation of Russia and other concerned states. Without this, voicing one-sided subjective versions of the terrorist attack does not bring light on anything," Patrushev said.

