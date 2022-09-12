UrduPoint.com

US, UK Helped Kiev To Conduct Counteroffensive Operations - Senator

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2022 | 04:10 PM

US, UK Helped Kiev to Conduct Counteroffensive Operations - Senator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Mark Warner, chairman of the US Senate Intelligence Committee, said that the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian troops was the result of the work of US intelligence with Ukrainian and UK colleagues.

"Part of that (advance of Ukrainian troops) coming about because of the tremendous support from the United States and our NATO allies to make sure they (Ukraine) get the military equipment they need, but part of that as well as coming about because of our intelligence community working with the Ukrainians and our friends, the Brits in particular," Warner said in an interview with CNN.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

During the operation, the Russian military took control of the Kherson region and the Azov part of the Zaporizhzhia region, including the cities of Kherson, Melitopol, and Berdyansk, and cutting off Ukraine from the Sea of Azov.

In late August, Ukrainian troops began counteroffensive operations in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions. The Russian defense ministry said that the attempts are repulsed, while the Ukrainian troops are suffering heavy losses in manpower and equipment. Russian troops near Kharkiv were re-dislocated and regrouped to more effectively continue the operation in Donbas.

Related Topics

NATO Senate Ukraine Russia Brits Berdyansk Kherson Luhansk Melitopol Donetsk Kharkiv United Kingdom United States February August From

Recent Stories

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian ..

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian Navy Chief

22 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

30 minutes ago
 Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakist ..

Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakistani real estate players at the ..

52 minutes ago
 Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches ex ..

Relief efforts for flood victims: Govt launches executive portal of NFRCC

2 hours ago
 PM conveys good wishes to King Charles III on acce ..

PM conveys good wishes to King Charles III on accession to throne

2 hours ago
 Hadiqa Kiani visits Balochistan to help flood vict ..

Hadiqa Kiani visits Balochistan to help flood victims

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.