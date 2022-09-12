US, UK Helped Kiev to Conduct Counteroffensive Operations - Senator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) Mark Warner, chairman of the US Senate Intelligence Committee, said that the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian troops was the result of the work of US intelligence with Ukrainian and UK colleagues.

"Part of that (advance of Ukrainian troops) coming about because of the tremendous support from the United States and our NATO allies to make sure they (Ukraine) get the military equipment they need, but part of that as well as coming about because of our intelligence community working with the Ukrainians and our friends, the Brits in particular," Warner said in an interview with CNN.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

During the operation, the Russian military took control of the Kherson region and the Azov part of the Zaporizhzhia region, including the cities of Kherson, Melitopol, and Berdyansk, and cutting off Ukraine from the Sea of Azov.

In late August, Ukrainian troops began counteroffensive operations in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions. The Russian defense ministry said that the attempts are repulsed, while the Ukrainian troops are suffering heavy losses in manpower and equipment. Russian troops near Kharkiv were re-dislocated and regrouped to more effectively continue the operation in Donbas.