US, UK Hold High-Level Talks On How To Avoid Conflict With China Over Taiwan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2022 | 06:20 PM

US, UK Hold High-Level Talks on How to Avoid Conflict With China Over Taiwan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2022) The United States discussed with the United Kingdom ways of their closer cooperation to reduce the chances of a military conflict with China over Taiwan, Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing sources.

The US Indo-Pacific coordinator, Kurt Campbell, and the National Security Council China official, Laura Rosenberger, held a meeting with the UK officials in early March to discuss Taiwan, a report said. The meeting was also meant to complement more advanced US discussions with Japan and Australia.

The US wants to boost cooperation with European allies, including the UK, the sources said, adding that the parties covered a lot of other topics from how the UK could engage in more diplomatic relations with Taiwan to boosting deterrence in Asia.

They also discussed the UK's role in the event of a war between China and the United States, the sources said.

The meeting was the "highest-level" and "most significant" discussion between the countries on Taiwan to date, a UK official told FT.

Beijing views the island of Taiwan as part of China and insists that its partners acknowledge this view. The United States maintains formal diplomatic ties with Beijing and unofficial relations with Taiwan.

