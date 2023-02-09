US, UK Impose Sanctions on 7 Members of Alleged Russia-Based Cybercrime Gang Trickbot

The United States and the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on seven members of the alleged Russia-based cybercrime gang Trickbot, the US Department of the Treasury said on Thursday

"Today, the United States, in coordination with the United Kingdom, is designating seven individuals who are part of the Russia-based cybercrime gang Trickbot.

This action represents the very first sanctions of their kind for the U.K., and result from a collaborative partnership between the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control and the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office; National Crime Agency; and His Majesty's Treasury to disrupt Russian cybercrime and ransomware," the statement said.