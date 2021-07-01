The US and UK intelligence communities issued an advisory on Thursday warning of alleged malicious cyber activities by the Russian military intelligence unit, known as the GRU

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The US and UK intelligence communities issued an advisory on Thursday warning of alleged malicious cyber activities by the Russian military intelligence unit, known as the GRU.

"The National Security Agency (NSA), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) released a Cybersecurity Advisory today exposing malicious cyber activities by Russian military intelligence against US and global organizations, starting from mid-2019 and likely ongoing," the advisory said.

The advisory details the methods the GRU may use to breach networks.