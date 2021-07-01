The US and UK intelligence communities issued an advisory on Thursday warning of alleged malicious cyber activities by the Russian military intelligence unit, known as the GRU

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The US and UK intelligence communities issued an advisory on Thursday warning of alleged malicious cyber activities by the Russian military intelligence unit, known as the GRU.

"The National Security Agency (NSA), Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) released a Cybersecurity Advisory today exposing malicious cyber activities by Russian military intelligence against US and global organizations, starting from mid-2019 and likely ongoing," the advisory said.

The advisory details the methods the GRU may use to breach networks.

The advisory said Russia's GRU has allegedly targeted hundreds of US and foreign organizations, but mostly entities in Europe and the United States, including US Defense Department entities.

The advisory comes in the wake of cyberattacks against the US government and private companies, including the microsoft Exchange and SolarWinds hacks, as well as ransomware attacks on Colonial Pipeline and meat producer JBS Foods.

Russia has repeatedly denied any involvement in cyber activity targeted against the United States.