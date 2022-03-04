UrduPoint.com

US, UK Intelligence Transfer Militants To Ukraine Through Poland - Russian Intelligence

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2022 | 10:07 PM

The intelligence services of the United States and Great Britain have turned Poland into a "logistics hub" for the supply of weapons and the transfer of militants to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The intelligence services of the United States and Great Britain have turned Poland into a "logistics hub" for the supply of weapons and the transfer of militants to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said on Friday.

"Information received by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service indicates that the US and British intelligence services in recent weeks have de facto turned the territory of Poland into a 'logistics hub' used for the supply of weapons and the transfer of militants to Ukraine, including from the middle East," the intelligence said in a statement.

