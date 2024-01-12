US, UK Interests 'legitimate Targets' After Yemen Strikes: Huthis
Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2024 | 09:02 PM
US and British interests are "legitimate targets" for Huthis after a series of strikes overnight, the group said on Friday
Sanaa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) US and British interests are "legitimate targets" for Huthis after a series of strikes overnight, the group said on Friday.
The Huthis' Supreme Political Council threatened retaliation after the overnight attacks on dozens of military targets in its territory.
"The Americans and the British should not believe that they will escape the punishment of our heroic armed forces," the Huthis' Supreme Political Council said in a statement on their official media.
"The joy of the aggressors will not be long, and our hand will be the upper hand, God willing.
"All American-British interests have become legitimate targets for the Yemeni armed forces in response to their direct and declared aggression against the Republic of Yemen."
The heavy strikes, which killed five people, according to Huthis, followed weeks of their attacks on Israeli-linked shipping in the Red Sea in protest at Israel's war against Palestinians
