US, UK, Ireland Request UNSC Meeting On Ethiopia's Tigray - Sources

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 12:10 PM

US, UK, Ireland Request UNSC Meeting on Ethiopia's Tigray - Sources

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The United States, Ireland, and the United Kingdom have requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on Ethiopia after Tigray rebels seized the regional capital, UNSC sources told Sputnik.

According to Sputnik sources, the date of the meeting has yet to be determined.

On Monday, the Ethiopian government declared an unconditional ceasefire in the conflict-torn province following the recapture of the regional capital of Mekelle by rebel forces that forced the government forces to retreat.

Clashes in the province of Tigray erupted in November after the Ethiopian government accused the local ruling party ” the Tigray People's Liberation Front ” of ambushing a regional army post to hijack weapons and arm anti-government militia. The Tigray region has been occupied by the Ethiopian military since then, resulting in the fighting with the rebels and heavy civilian losses.

