US, UK, Irish, Canadian Diplomats to Visit Suspected Spy Whelan on Monday - US Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Bart Gorman, charge d'affaires ad interim at the US Embassy in Russia, as well as UK, Irish and Canadian diplomats, will make a visit to Paul Whelan, held in Moscow since late 2018 on charges of espionage, on Monday to congratulate him on Christmas, the US Embassy in Russia said.

Whelan holds citizenship of these four countries.

"Today, US' charge d'affaires ad interim and his colleagues, diplomats from Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, will visit Paul Whelan and extend Christmas congratulations from his family and the diplomatic corps, provide him with food he needs so much, and tell Paul about the global community's concerns over his fate," the US Embassy in Russia said in a statement on Twitter.

If convicted, Whelan faces a prison sentence of 10 to 20 years. Whelan has insisted he is innocent and arrived in Russia to attend a friend's wedding.

The details of his case are not disclosed officially due to secrecy.