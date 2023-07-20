Open Menu

US, UK Launch New Dialogue To Boost Economic Sanctions Policies - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 10:16 PM

The United States and the United Kingdom have held the first meeting of a new dialogue process to strengthen their joint use of economic sanctions against targeted countries, individuals and entities around the world, the US Department of State announced in a press release on Thursday

"(T)he US Department of State hosted a senior UK government delegation for the inaugural US-UK Strategic Sanctions Dialogue in Washington, DC on July 19," the release said.

The dialogue followed up on the two nations' 2023 Atlantic declaration commitment to strengthen joint cooperation on sanctions strategy, targeting and enforcement, by bringing together departments and agencies from both countries to discuss priorities across geographic and thematic sanctions regimes, the release said.

The United States, its allies and partners have imposed "unprecedented costs" on Russia for its special military operation in Ukraine, the release also said.

"Since the start of the war, we have designated over 2,500 individuals and entities, blocking billions of Dollars in assets. Sanctions and export controls are starving Russia's military of key components and technology," the release added.

The United States and the United Kingdom were intensifying their coordination on United Nations and autonomous sanctions policies including efforts to promote accountability for human rights violations and abuses, counter terrorism and target cyber-criminal networks as well as address the situations in Sudan, Burma and Iran, according to the release.

