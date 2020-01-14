UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, UK Military Chiefs Discuss World Security, Counterterrorism In Brussels - Pentagon

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 12:20 AM

US, UK Military Chiefs Discuss World Security, Counterterrorism in Brussels - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The heads of the US and United Kingdom armed forces discussed global security and further cooperation in counter-terrorism operations at a meeting in Brussels, the Department of Defense said in a readout on Monday.

"Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley met with United Kingdom's Chief of Defense Staff General Sir Nicholas Carter today in Brussels, Belgium," US Colonel DeDe Halfhill of the Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Public Affairs said in the readout.

General Milley is in Brussels to participate in the NATO Military Committee in Chiefs of Defense Session that is scheduled to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday at NATO Headquarters, Halfhill explained.

"The two military leaders discussed the current security environment throughout the middle East as well as the latest developments in the global security environment and ongoing counter-terrorism efforts," Halfhill said.

The United Kingdom and the United States shared a long history of mutual support and cooperation, Halfhill added.

Related Topics

NATO Brussels United Kingdom Belgium United States Middle East

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi teams up with renowned Berklee Colle ..

10 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak offers condolences on death of ..

11 minutes ago

MQM bound to move forward with government: Chaudh ..

25 minutes ago

Value of non-oil trade between UAE, Japan totalled ..

55 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed holds talks with Prime Minister ..

56 minutes ago

Libyan strongman Haftar delays signing ceasefire a ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.