US, UK Military Chiefs Discuss World Security, Counterterrorism in Brussels - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) The heads of the US and United Kingdom armed forces discussed global security and further cooperation in counter-terrorism operations at a meeting in Brussels, the Department of Defense said in a readout on Monday.

"Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley met with United Kingdom's Chief of Defense Staff General Sir Nicholas Carter today in Brussels, Belgium," US Colonel DeDe Halfhill of the Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Public Affairs said in the readout.

General Milley is in Brussels to participate in the NATO Military Committee in Chiefs of Defense Session that is scheduled to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday at NATO Headquarters, Halfhill explained.

"The two military leaders discussed the current security environment throughout the middle East as well as the latest developments in the global security environment and ongoing counter-terrorism efforts," Halfhill said.

The United Kingdom and the United States shared a long history of mutual support and cooperation, Halfhill added.