US, UK, NATO Partners Greenlight Attack on Kakhovka HPP - Russian Security Council Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The US, the UK and their NATO partners have greenlighted the attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) and should be held accountable for that, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.

"The US allegedly cannot say who is responsible for blowing up the hydroelectric power plant. At the same time, it is known for certain that the activities of the Ukrainian armed forces are coordinated by the United States, the UK and their NATO partners. Accordingly, they gave their consent to the explosion and should be held responsible for this cynical act," Patrushev said at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart in Minsk.