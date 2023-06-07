UrduPoint.com

US, UK, NATO Partners Greenlight Attack On Kakhovka HPP - Russian Security Council Head

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

US, UK, NATO Partners Greenlight Attack on Kakhovka HPP - Russian Security Council Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The US, the UK and their NATO partners have greenlighted the attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) and should be held accountable for that, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.

"The US allegedly cannot say who is responsible for blowing up the hydroelectric power plant. At the same time, it is known for certain that the activities of the Ukrainian armed forces are coordinated by the United States, the UK and their NATO partners. Accordingly, they gave their consent to the explosion and should be held responsible for this cynical act," Patrushev said at a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart in Minsk.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Russia Minsk Same United Kingdom United States

Recent Stories

General Women&#039;s Union: Clear footprints in wo ..

General Women&#039;s Union: Clear footprints in women&#039;s empowerment journey ..

14 minutes ago
 Imran Abbas showers praise on Lollywood actresses ..

Imran Abbas showers praise on Lollywood actresses in heartfelt note

32 minutes ago
 ADX signs agreement with Astana International Exch ..

ADX signs agreement with Astana International Exchange to enhance cooperation

44 minutes ago
 Operational Experts Forum on Terrorist Financing c ..

Operational Experts Forum on Terrorist Financing convenes on sidelines of MENAFA ..

44 minutes ago
 Economic Survey 2022-23 to be launched tomorrow

Economic Survey 2022-23 to be launched tomorrow

51 minutes ago
 SC adjourns hearing of Punjab election review case ..

SC adjourns hearing of Punjab election review case, review order Act

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.