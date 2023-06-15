US, UK, Netherlands to Send Hundreds of Air Defense Missiles, Systems to Kiev - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The United States, Denmark, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom will send hundreds of short- and medium-range air defense missiles and associated systems to Ukraine, according to their joint statement published on Thursday.

"The initiative will deliver hundreds of short and medium range air defence missiles and associated systems required to protect Ukraine's critical national infrastructure and further ensure the success of counter-offensive operations in coming months," the statement published by the UK Defense Ministry said. "Delivery of the equipment has already begun and should be complete within several weeks."

The initiative by the four nations was announced ahead of the June 15 meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, according to the statement.