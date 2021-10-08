UrduPoint.com

US, UK, Norway Support Sudan's Gov't, Urge End Blockades Of Port - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

US, UK, Norway Support Sudan's Gov't, Urge End Blockades of Port - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The Troika nations of the US, UK, and Norway expressed their support of the Sudanese government on Friday and urged to end the blockade of port and transportation infrastructure in the eastern part of the country.

"The Troika joins with the civilian-led transitional government in calling for an end to the ongoing blockades of port and transportation infrastructure in eastern Sudan," said the statement, distributed by the US State Department.

The three countries urged political leaders in eastern Sudan to join the government's offer to address all issues through political dialogue and avoid actions that harm the nation's economy, it added.

"The Troika fully recognizes the development challenges facing the people of eastern Sudan and is prepared to continue to work in partnership with Sudan's civilian-led transitional government to address such challenges," the statement read. "While recognizing that this is an internal issue, the Troika urges the international community to support fully the efforts of the Sudanese government to resolve this matter and to end the ongoing blockades."

Protesters in eastern Sudan have blocked port and transportation systems in recent weeks urging to restore political power and improve economic conditions in the region.

Related Topics

Norway United Kingdom Sudan All Government

Recent Stories

World Egg Day observed at all campuses of UVAS

World Egg Day observed at all campuses of UVAS

11 minutes ago
 The launching ceremony of "Taqseem se Taqseem Tak" ..

The launching ceremony of "Taqseem se Taqseem Tak" authored by Naheed Sultan Mir ..

36 minutes ago
 Three changes in Pakistan squad for ICC Men’s T2 ..

Three changes in Pakistan squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

50 minutes ago
 Israeli Pavilion celebrates inauguration at Expo 2 ..

Israeli Pavilion celebrates inauguration at Expo 2020 Dubai

51 minutes ago
 Promising Real Performance realme C21Y Set to Exci ..

Promising Real Performance realme C21Y Set to Excite realme Fans in Pakistan

59 minutes ago
 Total Parco inaugurated its state of the art Jasmi ..

Total Parco inaugurated its state of the art Jasmine service station in a prime ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.