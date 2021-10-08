(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) The Troika nations of the US, UK, and Norway expressed their support of the Sudanese government on Friday and urged to end the blockade of port and transportation infrastructure in the eastern part of the country.

"The Troika joins with the civilian-led transitional government in calling for an end to the ongoing blockades of port and transportation infrastructure in eastern Sudan," said the statement, distributed by the US State Department.

The three countries urged political leaders in eastern Sudan to join the government's offer to address all issues through political dialogue and avoid actions that harm the nation's economy, it added.

"The Troika fully recognizes the development challenges facing the people of eastern Sudan and is prepared to continue to work in partnership with Sudan's civilian-led transitional government to address such challenges," the statement read. "While recognizing that this is an internal issue, the Troika urges the international community to support fully the efforts of the Sudanese government to resolve this matter and to end the ongoing blockades."

Protesters in eastern Sudan have blocked port and transportation systems in recent weeks urging to restore political power and improve economic conditions in the region.