US, UK Officials Discuss Diplomacy With Russia Over Ukraine, China - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with UK Minister of State for middle East, North Africa and North America James Cleverly to discuss a wide range of issues, including possible diplomatic engagement with Russia over Ukraine and the options to deter Moscow, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"Deputy Secretary Sherman and Minister Cleverly discussed continued diplomatic engagement to prevent further Russian aggression against Ukraine, as well as deterrents including sanctions and security assistance to partners and Allies in the region," Price said in a statement.

The two officials also discussed the ongoing UK-EU negotiations to preserve the gains of the Good Friday agreement, the statement said.

The officials also discussed China's economic activities, the trilateral security partnership between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia (AUKUS), and ongoing talks on the Iran nuclear agreement, the statement said.

The situation regarding Ukraine has worsened in recent weeks with the United States and the European Union raising concerns about Russia's military buildup at the Ukraine border, saying Moscow is preparing for an invasion. The European Union has also expressed concerns about possible disruption of Russia's energy supplies to Europe in the event of an escalation.

Russia has said it has no plans to attack any country, including Ukraine, but has warned that NATO's plans to expand further eastward represent a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it reserves the right to move troops on its sovereign territory as it sees fit.

