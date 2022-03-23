UrduPoint.com

US, UK Reach Agreement To Remove Tariffs On British Steel, Aluminum Products

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2022 | 03:00 AM

US, UK Reach Agreement to Remove Tariffs on British Steel, Aluminum Products

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The US and UK governments have reached an agreement to remove tariffs imposed under Section 232 on British steel and aluminum products entering the United States, including a special provision regarding the Chinese-owned enterprises in the United Kingdom, the Commerce Department said in a statement.

"Today, United States Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo and United States Trade Representative Katherine C. Tai announced a new 232 tariff agreement with the United Kingdom to allow historically-based sustainable volumes of UK steel and aluminum products to enter the US market without the application of Section 232 tariffs," the statement said on Tuesday.

The agreement requires that all UK steel companies owned by a Chinese entity must go through a financial audit to determine the level of alleged influence of the Chinese government and the results must be shared with the United States, the statement said.

The new deal will also lift retaliatory tariffs on over $500 million worth of US exports to the UK, which includes distilled spirits, agriculture products and consumer goods, the statement said.

In January, the two countries began talks on addressing the current excess capacity in the global steel and aluminum markets, including the United States' application of tariffs on imports from the United Kingdom under Section 232 and the United Kingdom's retaliatory tariffs on certain US exports.

In the last year, the United States and the United Kingdom have agreed on a large civil aircraft dispute, removed 25% tariffs on Scotch whiskey and made it possible to export Scottish beef and Welsh lamb to the United States.

