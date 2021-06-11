US, UK Reaffirm Commitment to Effective Arms Control, World Without Nukes - Statement

US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a joint statement after meeting on Thursday in which they reiterated their commitment to effective arms control with an aim to have a world without nuclear weapons

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a joint statement after meeting on Thursday in which they reiterated their commitment to effective arms control with an aim to have a world without nuclear weapons.

"As we maintain close alignment on our nuclear deterrence and modernization programs, we reaffirm our commitment to effective arms control and nuclear security, and to the goal of a world without nuclear weapons," the statement said. "We will draw on our extensive diplomatic, defense, security, civil and scientific cooperation to ensure Space is a safe and secure environment for all."