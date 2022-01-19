UrduPoint.com

US, UK Request Closed UN Security Council Meeting Thursday On N. Korea's Launches - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2022 | 03:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The United States, United Kingdom, France and other Western countries at the UN Security Council requested holding a closed meeting on Thursday afternoon to discuss the recent ballistic missile launches by North Korea, a source at the United Nations told Sputnik.

" The United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Albania and France requested closed consultations for Thursday 3:00 p.m. (EDT) to address the launches by North Korea," the source said on Tuesday.

