Open Menu

US, UK Say They Want To 'de-escalate Tensions' In Red Sea

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2024 | 02:50 PM

US, UK say they want to 'de-escalate tensions' in Red Sea

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The United States, UK and eight allies said Friday their joint air strikes on rebel targets in Yemen were aimed at restoring "stability in the Red Sea".

"Our aim remains to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea," the governments of the US, UK, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, New Zealand and South Korea said in a joint statement.

"But let our message be clear: we will not hesitate to defend lives and ensure the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways in the face of continued threats."

The strikes came after weeks of attacks on Red Sea shipping by Huthi forces acting in solidarity with fighter group.

The statement issued by the 10 countries said that the "precision strikes were intended to disrupt and degrade the capabilities the Huthis use to threaten trade and the lives of international mariners."

"The Huthis' more than two dozen attacks on commercial vessels since mid-November constitute an international challenge. "Today's action demonstrated a shared commitment to freedom of navigation, international commerce, and defending the lives of mariners from illegal and unjustifiable attacks," it added.

jwp/ach/fg

Related Topics

World Australia Canada Yemen Germany Bahrain United Kingdom South Korea United States Netherlands Denmark Commerce From New Zealand

Recent Stories

SC to hear ECP appeal against BAT symbol today

SC to hear ECP appeal against BAT symbol today

2 hours ago
 IMF completes first review of Pakistan's economic ..

IMF completes first review of Pakistan's economic reform program

3 hours ago
 First T20I: Pakistan opt to field first against Ne ..

First T20I: Pakistan opt to field first against New Zealand

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated ..

Hezbollah says Israel strike kills two affiliated medics

15 hours ago
“A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded ..

“A Calligraphic Journey” exhibition concluded successfully at PNCA

15 hours ago
 All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 ..

All-round Dube helps India down Afghanistan in T20 opener

15 hours ago
 BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving cultur ..

BISP Chairperson calls for promoting saving culture

16 hours ago
 Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country ..

Dr. Gohar anticipates $20 billion surge in country's exports for 2024

15 hours ago
 KSA fully dedicated to enhance facilities for Hajj ..

KSA fully dedicated to enhance facilities for Hajj & Umrah pilgrims: Ashrafi

15 hours ago
 Commissioner directs concern authorities to lodge ..

Commissioner directs concern authorities to lodge FIRs against Jumma Bazaar ban ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World