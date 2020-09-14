US, UK Scientists Detect Traces of Phosphine Pointing to Potential Life on Venus - Source

Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Cardiff University have discovered presence of phosphine in the atmosphere of Venus, which suggests there may be some life present there, a source familiar with the discovery told Sputnik on Monda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Cardiff University have discovered presence of phosphine in the atmosphere of Venus, which suggests there may be some life present there, a source familiar with the discovery told Sputnik on Monday.

"The discovery was made with the help of James Clerk Maxwell Telescope on the Hawaii and Atacama Cosmology Telescope in Chile. The phosphine particles were discovered in a concentration of 20 to 1 billion," the source said.

Phosphine is a colorless toxic gas. On Earth, anaerobic organisms � that do not require oxygen � can produce it. Presence of phosphine was suggested in 2019 as an indicator of life on other planets.

The source stressed that the presence of the gas on Venus did not necessarily mean that there was life there and could have been the the result of some other process.

The discovery is expected to be officially announced later in the day.