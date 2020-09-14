UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, UK Scientists Detect Traces Of Phosphine Pointing To Potential Life On Venus - Source

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 03:25 PM

US, UK Scientists Detect Traces of Phosphine Pointing to Potential Life on Venus - Source

Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Cardiff University have discovered presence of phosphine in the atmosphere of Venus, which suggests there may be some life present there, a source familiar with the discovery told Sputnik on Monda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Cardiff University have discovered presence of phosphine in the atmosphere of Venus, which suggests there may be some life present there, a source familiar with the discovery told Sputnik on Monday.

"The discovery was made with the help of James Clerk Maxwell Telescope on the Hawaii and Atacama Cosmology Telescope in Chile. The phosphine particles were discovered in a concentration of 20 to 1 billion," the source said.

Phosphine is a colorless toxic gas. On Earth, anaerobic organisms � that do not require oxygen � can produce it. Presence of phosphine was suggested in 2019 as an indicator of life on other planets.

The source stressed that the presence of the gas on Venus did not necessarily mean that there was life there and could have been the the result of some other process.

The discovery is expected to be officially announced later in the day.

Related Topics

Technology Cardiff Chile May Gas 2019 Billion

Recent Stories

UK MPs resume Brexit feuding as new bill faces fir ..

2 minutes ago

President stresses enhanced Pak-Ethiopian ties in ..

2 minutes ago

Women University Swabi to reopen from 15 September ..

2 minutes ago

AIOU commences exams of spring 2020 on 28th Sept

2 minutes ago

Beijing high-tech expo to be held in mid-September ..

5 minutes ago

Sale of motorbike, three wheelers witnessed increa ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.