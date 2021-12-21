UrduPoint.com

US, UK Send Cyberwarfare Teams To Ukraine Amid Concerns Over Russia - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 39 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 04:30 AM

US, UK Send Cyberwarfare Teams to Ukraine Amid Concerns Over Russia - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The United States and the United Kingdom sent cyberwarfare teams to Ukraine over concerns Russia could potentially launch a cyber attack, the New York Times reported.

The report said on Monday that the United States and the United Kingdom think Russian President Vladimir Putin may soon attempt to launch a cyber attack targeting Ukraine's electrical grid, banking system and other critical infrastructure.

US officials declined to describe the type of cyber teams that were sent to Ukraine while the UK government described its support to Ukraine as defensive in nature, the report said.

The report added, citing US intelligence, that Putin may be trying to make Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy look inept.

Tensions around Ukraine have been aggravated in the pa several weeks by an alleged Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border and claims of a preparations for an invasion. Russia has repeatedly denied those accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near its borders that it deems to be a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move forces within its own territory.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin New York United Kingdom United States May Border Government

Recent Stories

22nd Conference of Arab Culture Ministers conclude ..

22nd Conference of Arab Culture Ministers concludes with several landmark decisi ..

5 hours ago
 Independent candidates winning LB seats to join PT ..

Independent candidates winning LB seats to join PTI: Gandapur

4 hours ago
 Jury Deliberations Begin in Trial of Ex-Minnesota ..

Jury Deliberations Begin in Trial of Ex-Minnesota Police Officer Who Killed Daun ..

4 hours ago
 G7 condemns 'erosion' of democracy in Hong Kong po ..

G7 condemns 'erosion' of democracy in Hong Kong polls

4 hours ago
 Tigray Rebels Says Withdrew Forces From Ethiopia's ..

Tigray Rebels Says Withdrew Forces From Ethiopia's Amhara, Afar Provinces

4 hours ago
 US Launches Most Ambitious Vehicle Emissions Plan ..

US Launches Most Ambitious Vehicle Emissions Plan as Biden Targets Zero Pollutio ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.