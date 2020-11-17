US, UK Sign Civil Air Transport Agreement - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The United States and the United Kingdom have signed a bilateral civil Air Transport Agreement, the US State Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The agreement includes all of the essential elements of Open Skies, such as unrestricted capacity and frequency, open routes, open code-sharing opportunities, a liberal charter regime and market-determined pricing," the statement said.

The agreement also provides special traffic rights for cargo carriers and full market access to United Kingdom overseas territories, the statement said.

"Pending the agreement's entry into force via an exchange of diplomatic notes, both sides are prepared to apply its terms on the basis of comity and reciprocity as soon as the US-EU Air Transport Agreement no longer applies to the United Kingdom," the statement said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao signed the agreement a week ago in Washington, while British State Secretary for Transport Grant Shapps completed the process today.