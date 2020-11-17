UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, UK Sign Civil Air Transport Agreement - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 10:43 PM

US, UK Sign Civil Air Transport Agreement - State Dept.

The United States and the United Kingdom have signed a bilateral civil Air Transport Agreement, the US State Department said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The United States and the United Kingdom have signed a bilateral civil Air Transport Agreement, the US State Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The agreement includes all of the essential elements of Open Skies, such as unrestricted capacity and frequency, open routes, open code-sharing opportunities, a liberal charter regime and market-determined pricing," the statement said.

The agreement also provides special traffic rights for cargo carriers and full market access to United Kingdom overseas territories, the statement said.

"Pending the agreement's entry into force via an exchange of diplomatic notes, both sides are prepared to apply its terms on the basis of comity and reciprocity as soon as the US-EU Air Transport Agreement no longer applies to the United Kingdom," the statement said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao signed the agreement a week ago in Washington, while British State Secretary for Transport Grant Shapps completed the process today.

Related Topics

Exchange Washington Traffic United Kingdom United States Market All Agreement Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Bahrain

24 minutes ago

Turkish Parliament Approves Sending Turkish Milita ..

20 minutes ago

CSTO Could Not Enter Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict as ..

23 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Costa R ..

54 minutes ago

Senior US Official Pledges Cooperation With Moldov ..

35 minutes ago

England cricket tour to Pakistan called off: repor ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.