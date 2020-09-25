US, UK Sign Declaration to Boost Developing Artificial Intelligence - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The United States and the United Kingdom have signed a declaration proclaiming their partnership in developing Artificial Intelligence (AI), the White House announced in a media note on Friday.

"We intend to establish a bilateral government-to-government dialogue on the areas identified in this vision and explore an AI R&D [research and development] ecosystem that promotes the mutual wellbeing, prosperity, and security of present and future generations," the declaration said as quoted by the note.

The two countries agreed to promote research and development in AI, focus on challenging technical issues and protect against efforts to adopt and apply these technologies in the service of authoritarianism and repression, the note said.

The United States and the United Kingdom would also cooperate on harnessing AI technologies to empower their citizens, improve their quality of life, and promote a technology ecosystem that enabled innovation to flourish by integrating AI into their economies, the note said.

The declaration was signed by US Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios, UK Secretary of State for business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Alok Sharma and UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden, the note added.