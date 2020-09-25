UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, UK Sign Declaration To Boost Developing Artificial Intelligence - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 seconds ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 10:04 PM

US, UK Sign Declaration to Boost Developing Artificial Intelligence - White House

The United States and the United Kingdom have signed a declaration proclaiming their partnership in developing Artificial Intelligence (AI), the White House announced in a media note on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The United States and the United Kingdom have signed a declaration proclaiming their partnership in developing Artificial Intelligence (AI), the White House announced in a media note on Friday.

"We intend to establish a bilateral government-to-government dialogue on the areas identified in this vision and explore an AI R&D [research and development] ecosystem that promotes the mutual wellbeing, prosperity, and security of present and future generations," the declaration said as quoted by the note.

The two countries agreed to promote research and development in AI, focus on challenging technical issues and protect against efforts to adopt and apply these technologies in the service of authoritarianism and repression, the note said.

The United States and the United Kingdom would also cooperate on harnessing AI technologies to empower their citizens, improve their quality of life, and promote a technology ecosystem that enabled innovation to flourish by integrating AI into their economies, the note said.

The declaration was signed by US Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios, UK Secretary of State for business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Alok Sharma and UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden, the note added.

Related Topics

Technology Business White House United Kingdom United States Media

Recent Stories

Growing Censorship on Facebook Unlikely to Resolve ..

6 seconds ago

WHO Published Draft Criteria for Emergency COVID-1 ..

8 seconds ago

WHO Warns of Another Million COVID Deaths Unless T ..

10 seconds ago

CSA Director visits Virtual University Head Office ..

4 minutes ago

Call for vibrant role of society to stop violence ..

4 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather expected in city Lahore

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.