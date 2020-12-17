US, UK Signs Customs Agreement Set to Take Effect After EU Exit

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The United States and the United Kingdom on Wednesday signed a customs agreement set to snap into place when the UK's exit from the EU at the turn of the year.

The bilateral Customs Assistance Agreement was signed by the Financial Secretary to the Treasury Jesse Norman and US Ambassador Robert Wood Johnson at a signing ceremony at the US embassy in London, a statement on the UK government website said.

The agreement will allow to smoothly carry on the customs trade relationship, including sharing data to tackle customs fraud, that the two sides maintained through the EU framework.

"This is an important agreement that ensures continuity post EU exit, and demonstrates the strength of the US-UK customs relationship," Norman was quoted as saying in the press release.

This is separate from the high stakes free trade agreement under negotiation between the two sides which is anticipated to be the centerpiece of the UK's post-Brexit economic reality.

The nature of the customs relationship with the European Union has proven to be one of the stumbling blocks in the contentious talks between London and Brussels, which are going into the eleventh hour and have a chance of falling through and resulting in a no-deal Brexit.