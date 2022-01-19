US, UK Start Talks to Address Excess Steel, Aluminum Capacity - Joint Statement

The United States and United Kingdom began talks on addressing the current excess capacity in the global steel and aluminum markets, the countries said in a joint statement on Wednesday

"United States Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo, United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and United Kingdom Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan today announced the start of bilateral discussions to address global steel and aluminum excess capacity, including the United States' application of tariffs on imports from the United Kingdom under Section 232 and the UK's retaliatory tariffs on certain US exports to the UK," the joint statement said.

The United States and the United Kingdom are committed to working toward an expeditious outcome that ensures the viability of their steel and aluminum industries against the challenge of global excess capacity, the joint statement said.

The officials also discussed the impact of global excess capacity, driven largely by China, on the two countries' industries, the joint statement said.

Distortions resulting from the excess capacity pose a "serious threat" to market-oriented steel and aluminum industries in the United States and the United Kingdom, the joint statement added.

Raimondo, Tai and Trevelyan will now enter into discussions on the resolution of concerns in this area, including appropriate trade measures that preserve critical industries, according to the joint statement.