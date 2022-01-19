UrduPoint.com

US, UK Start Talks To Address Excess Steel, Aluminum Capacity - Joint Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2022 | 11:03 PM

US, UK Start Talks to Address Excess Steel, Aluminum Capacity - Joint Statement

The United States and United Kingdom began talks on addressing the current excess capacity in the global steel and aluminum markets, the countries said in a joint statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The United States and United Kingdom began talks on addressing the current excess capacity in the global steel and aluminum markets, the countries said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"United States Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo, United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and United Kingdom Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan today announced the start of bilateral discussions to address global steel and aluminum excess capacity, including the United States' application of tariffs on imports from the United Kingdom under Section 232 and the UK's retaliatory tariffs on certain US exports to the UK," the joint statement said.

The United States and the United Kingdom are committed to working toward an expeditious outcome that ensures the viability of their steel and aluminum industries against the challenge of global excess capacity, the joint statement said.

The officials also discussed the impact of global excess capacity, driven largely by China, on the two countries' industries, the joint statement said.

Distortions resulting from the excess capacity pose a "serious threat" to market-oriented steel and aluminum industries in the United States and the United Kingdom, the joint statement added.

Raimondo, Tai and Trevelyan will now enter into discussions on the resolution of concerns in this area, including appropriate trade measures that preserve critical industries, according to the joint statement.

Related Topics

Resolution Exports Katherine China United Kingdom United States Market Commerce From

Recent Stories

McIlroy looking for 'control' as golf year tees of ..

McIlroy looking for 'control' as golf year tees off in Abu Dhabi

4 minutes ago
 Security of tourists visiting Murree to be further ..

Security of tourists visiting Murree to be further tightened: RPO

4 minutes ago
 China Ready to Help Tonga Recover From Volcanic Er ..

China Ready to Help Tonga Recover From Volcanic Eruption - Xi

4 minutes ago
 Govt focused on creating startup-friendly ecosyste ..

Govt focused on creating startup-friendly ecosystem to unleash e-commerce potent ..

4 minutes ago
 Iran Poised to Continue Development Despite Wester ..

Iran Poised to Continue Development Despite Western Sanctions - President

25 minutes ago
 Canada Working With World Partners to Support Ukra ..

Canada Working With World Partners to Support Ukraine Against Russia - Trudeau

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.