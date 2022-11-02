US, UK Strengthening Afghan Wing of IS Terrorists - Russian Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The United States and the United Kingdom are helping to strengthen the position of the Afghan wing of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), while blackmailing the leaders of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) with drone strikes, prompting them to distance themselves from Russia and China, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said.

"Together with British accomplices, the Americans are doing everything they can to strengthen the positions and destructive potential of the Afghan wing of the Islamic State, which is seen as an instrument of pressure on neighboring Central Asian states in order to separate them from Russia," Kabulov said in an article in Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

He noted that the United States was "blatantly blackmailing the Taliban leaders" by threatening to strike them from drones, encouraging them to distance themselves from Russia and China.

At the same time, Kabul is also required not to restrict the activities of "Uighur militants who have dug in Afghanistan from the so-called East Turkestan Islamic Movement" (recognized as a terrorist group in Russia).

To give these actions the appearance of broad international support, "calls" between the United States and their "obedient satellites" are periodically held, as well as gatherings of fugitive Afghan opposition figures are sponsored and armed resistance to the country's authorities is secretly financed, the diplomat said.

"Such a line is served by biased Western media, to which some of their Russian like-minded people from among the 'couch' experts on Afghan issues, who have never been to this long-suffering land, are attached, counting on sponsorship handouts from foreign owners," Kabulov emphasized.