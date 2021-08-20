US, UK Taking Action Against Those Responsible for Alleged Navalny Poisoning - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The US and UK released a joint statement on the anniversary of the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny on Friday, saying that the two countries are taking further action to hold those responsible for the action responsible.

"We welcome sanctions actions made by international partners and will continue to coordinate with international partners on further measures. Today the UK and the US join in taking further action against the individuals directly responsible for carrying out the poisoning of Mr. Navalny," the joint statement said.