UrduPoint.com

US-UK Talks On Steel Tariffs Removal Stalled Over Northern Ireland Clause - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:10 AM

US-UK Talks on Steel Tariffs Removal Stalled Over Northern Ireland Clause - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Talks between Washington and London that were supposed to result in removal of the Trump-era tariffs on the UK steel have been stalled over US concerns about new post-Brexit trading rules and their effects on Northern Ireland, the Financial Times reported.

The United Kingdom has threatened to trigger Article 16 of the post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol to suspend checks of goods delivered to Northern Ireland from the rest of the union, the report said on Wednesday.

The Biden administration has already informed the United Kingdom about the reason for the delay while sources people familiar with the matter have said the talks stalled due to pressure from Congress after the United Kingdom threatened to use the clause, the report said.

As part of the Brexit agreement that came in force in January, there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, but all goods and animal-based products coming from the rest of the United Kingdom must be checked upon arrival to see if they comply with EU sanitary regulations.

The UK government has argued that the protocol is not working, as it causes delays and interruptions to goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and irritates loyalists of the British crown who believe their place within the union could be affected.

In October, the United States and the European Union agreed to resolve their steel and aluminum dispute that left UK steelmakers at a disadvantage because they continue to face high tariffs on exports.

Related Topics

Exports Washington Threatened European Union London Ireland United Kingdom United States Brexit January October Border Congress All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

2 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

3 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

3 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

3 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.