US, UK To Announce Hacking, Bank Fraud Charges Against Russian National - Notice
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 12:29 AM
Officials from the US Justice and State Departments will announce along with their UK counterparts new criminal charges against a Russian national allegedly to blame for two of the worst hacking and bank fraud schemes of the past decade, the Justice Department said in a media advisory on Thursday
"Law enforcement officials from the US Justice and State Departments, along with the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency, will hold a press conference Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. EST, to announce charges against a Russian national allegedly responsible for tow of the worst computer hacking and bank fraud schemes of the past decade," the advisory said.