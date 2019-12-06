UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, UK To Announce Hacking, Bank Fraud Charges Against Russian National - Notice

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 12:29 AM

US, UK to Announce Hacking, Bank Fraud Charges Against Russian National - Notice

Officials from the US Justice and State Departments will announce along with their UK counterparts new criminal charges against a Russian national allegedly to blame for two of the worst hacking and bank fraud schemes of the past decade, the Justice Department said in a media advisory on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Officials from the US Justice and State Departments will announce along with their UK counterparts new criminal charges against a Russian national allegedly to blame for two of the worst hacking and bank fraud schemes of the past decade, the Justice Department said in a media advisory on Thursday.

"Law enforcement officials from the US Justice and State Departments, along with the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency, will hold a press conference Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. EST, to announce charges against a Russian national allegedly responsible for tow of the worst computer hacking and bank fraud schemes of the past decade," the advisory said.

Related Topics

UK Russia Bank United Kingdom December Criminals 2019 Media From Hacking

Recent Stories

Minister announces to establish 500-bed hospital i ..

20 minutes ago

New Round of Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Talks May Take ..

21 minutes ago

Paris police use tear gas to disperse rioters at s ..

21 minutes ago

UN appeals for aid to help millions of Zimbabweans ..

21 minutes ago

US Accusations of Russian Government Ties to Alleg ..

21 minutes ago

Israel and Czech Republic sign $125 mn missile def ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.