US, UK to Announce Hacking, Bank Fraud Charges Against Russian National - Notice

Officials from the US Justice and State Departments will announce along with their UK counterparts new criminal charges against a Russian national allegedly to blame for two of the worst hacking and bank fraud schemes of the past decade, the Justice Department said in a media advisory on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Officials from the US Justice and State Departments will announce along with their UK counterparts new criminal charges against a Russian national allegedly to blame for two of the worst hacking and bank fraud schemes of the past decade, the Justice Department said in a media advisory on Thursday.

"Law enforcement officials from the US Justice and State Departments, along with the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency, will hold a press conference Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. EST, to announce charges against a Russian national allegedly responsible for tow of the worst computer hacking and bank fraud schemes of the past decade," the advisory said.