US, UK to Conduct 48-Hour Air Exercise With Night Flights Over North Sea - Air Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) The United States and United Kingdom will conduct a 48 hour night flying exercise October 2-4, the US Air Force said in a press release on Monday.

"These types of exercises are necessary to ensure our airmen maintain a level of readiness to fly, fight and win for our nation, the United Kingdom and our allies," the release said.

During the two-day period, communities in East Anglia and the surrounding regions may see and hear US aircraft taking off and landing at Royal Air Force (RAF) stations Lakenheath and Mildenhall, and transiting to training ranges over the North Sea several times between sunset and sunrise, the release added.

Exercises like this provide both aircrew and support personnel the experience needed to maintain a ready force capable of ensuring the collective defense of the NATO alliance, according to the release.