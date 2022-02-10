US, UK to Deploy More Troops in South-East of Poland - Polish Defense Minister

The United States and the United Kingdom are expected to deploy more NATO troops in the south-eastern part of Poland, amid fears of Russian invasion of Ukraine, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Thursday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The United States and the United Kingdom are expected to deploy more NATO troops in the south-eastern part of Poland, amid fears of Russian invasion of Ukraine, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Downing Street announced deployment of up to 350 military staff in Poland. On February 9, the US also revealed plan to send nearly 1,700 troops from the 82nd Airborne Corps to Poland. They will begin setting up checkpoints and tent camps near the border with Ukraine in coming days to host potential evacuees.

"Certainly, they will be located in the eastern part of our country - eastwards from Wisla. They will be concentrated in the south-eastern part of our country," Blaszczak said.

Additional 1,000 British troops will be put in combat readiness in the UK to support Poland in case of emergency.

"NATO is a defensive alliance.

It aims to contain the aggressor. And, actually, they will be performing such tasks, thus, reinforcing NATO's eastern flank, reinforcing the Poland's army," Blaszczak added.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened in recent weeks with the US and EU raising concerns over Russian military buildup at the Ukrainian border, and NATO urging allies to boost their military support for Kiev. The EU also expressed concerns over the possible disruption of Russia's energy supplies to Europe in the event of an escalation, while holding talks with the United States and other suppliers concerning the issue.

Russia in turn has on many occasions denied allegations of intending to invade its neighbor, pointing out that NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its national security while hampering efforts toward peaceful resolution in Ukraine.