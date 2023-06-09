US, UK to Immediately Launch Negotiations on Critical Minerals Deal - British Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The United Stats and United Kingdom, as part of a new economic framework between the two countries, will immediately launch negotiations to develop a critical minerals agreement, the UK Embassy said on Thursday.

"An innovative approach targeting specific areas for economic advancement," the UK Embassy said in a press release. "It also includes the immediate launch of negotiations on a Critical Minerals Agreement."

According to a joint statement from the White House, the talks will target five relevant critical minerals most important for electric vehicles - cobalt, graphite, lithium, manganese, and nickel.