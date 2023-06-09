US, UK to Launch Civil Nuclear Partnership, Keep Russia Out of Market - Joint Declaration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The United States and the United Kingdom will launch a new civil nuclear partnership to support net zero ambitions and seek to keep Russia out of the global civil nuclear power market, a US-UK joint declaration revealed on Thursday.

"We are launching a civil nuclear partnership overseen by senior officials in both governments," the joint declaration states. "The JAG will also be mobilized to set near-term priorities for joint action to encourage the establishment of new infrastructure and end-to-end fuel cycle capabilities by 2030 in both continents, and substantially minimize reliance on Russian fuel, supplies, and services."